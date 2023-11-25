How to watch Raiders-Chiefs game, with picks and betting odds

The Raiders will look to bounce back from their first loss under interim coach Antonio Pierce when they host the Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass down field against pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs down field with the ball after catching a pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws with protection from Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) as Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) closes in during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) work through drills during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders (5-6) were riding high on energy and good vibes after making the coaching change from Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce. But now, they have to see how that new dynamic handles the adversity of having the offense fail to show up in support of a heroic defensive effort in Miami in Pierce’s first loss. It’s not an easy task, as they will welcome the division-leading Chiefs (7-3).

Game information

Who: Raiders vs. Chiefs

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8 (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, Melanie Collins, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Chiefs -10; total 44

Series history

In the past 18 meetings, a pattern has developed with the Raiders winning a game and then losing five straight. The Chiefs have won the past five, so a Raiders win would continue the trend. The Chiefs lead the series 72-54-2.

Last meeting

Isiah Pacheco, Ronald Jones and Kadarius Toney ran for touchdowns as the Chiefs pulled away early for a 31-13 win Jan. 7 at Allegiant Stadium. Jarrett Stidham started for the Raiders and threw for 219 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Hunter Renfrow on seven catches for 63 yards and a score.

Bold predictions

1. Travis Kelce, who has traditionally torched the Raiders, will be held below 50 yards to continue his trend of struggling when his superstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is not in attendance.

2. The Chiefs will score a defensive touchdown in the third quarter, which will be their first second-half points in the past four games.

3. Jimmy Garoppolo will enter the game for the Raiders and throw a touchdown pass.

Matchups to watch

1. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce vs. Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane. The Raiders can’t rely on Kelce’s struggles when Swift isn’t in attendance, so they will have to find a way to plan against him. Spillane has been elite in coverage this season despite pass defense being the biggest knock against him in free agency.

2. Chiefs defense vs. Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. It was not a good week for the rookie quarterback in Miami, and the Chiefs defense has been playing at a high level, so it won’t be an easy task to bounce back.

3. Chiefs coach Andy Reid vs. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Reid is one of the NFL’s best play-callers and has the great Patrick Mahomes quarterbacking his team. Graham is having a fantastic season, but he will be put to the test by Reid and the Chiefs.

When the Chiefs have the ball

The most difficult opponent for the Chiefs offense Sunday could be itself. Never has the team’s lack of weapons on the outside been more evident than last week when the receivers dropped pass after pass in a loss to the Eagles. It’s one of the biggest reasons the Chiefs have been shut out in the second half of three straight games, one of the most stunning stats in the NFL this season.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders offense will be under the microscope after failing to take advantage of countless opportunities last week in a winnable game against the Dolphins because of how well the defense played. Rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell and the offense didn’t pick up a first down in either the second or third quarter. Those struggles were amplified by the coaching staff showing little confidence in the unit by its conservative play-calling.

Injury report

Chiefs: OUT: WR Mecole Hardman (thumb), RB Jerick McKinnon (groin). DNP: QB Blaine Gabbert (NIR-personal). FULL: T Donovan Smith (neck), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (knee), CB Joshua Williams (shoulder).

Raiders: DOUBTFUL: DE Maxx Crosby (knee). QUESTIONABLE: S Marcus Epps (neck), T Kolton Miller (shoulder), LB Robert Spillane (ankle), S Roderic Teamer (hamstring). FULL: C Andre James (knee), CB Jack Jones (knee, hip), S Trevon Moehrig (back).

Storyline

A rivalry will be renewed when Kansas City comes to Las Vegas for the first of two meetings in the next month. Not many people predicted this matchup would feature two teams relying on their defenses while waiting for their offenses to come around. The struggles on offense have been for different reasons — the Chiefs are coming off a game during which they consistently dropped passes, and the Raiders were simply plagued by long stretches of ineptitude and lack of aggression.

The pick

Chiefs 27, Raiders 17

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.