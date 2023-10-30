How to watch Raiders-Lions game on ‘MNF,’ betting odds

The Raiders look to bounce back from an ugly loss when they return to the Midwest for the second straight week, playing the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) works against Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson (45) during the first half an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) can’t tackle Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (21) with wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) closing in during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bearson Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17), not pictured, with Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) reacts after gaining yards against New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 21-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Raiders (3-4) make their second consecutive trip to the Midwest to take on an NFC North opponent, this time in front of a national TV audience when they play the Lions (5-2) on “Monday Night Football.” The Raiders will hope their performance is more fitting for prime time as they look to bounce back from a dreadful loss last week in Chicago.

Game information

Who: Raiders at Lions

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

Where: Ford Field, Detroit

TV: KTNV-13, ESPN (Joe Buck, play-by-play; Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Lions -8; total 46

Series history

The Lions have won four of the past five meetings but still trail 7-6 in a series that dates to 1970.

Last meeting

Rookie Hunter Renfrow caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 2:04 remaining to help the Raiders snap a four-game losing streak in the series with a 31-24 victory in Oakland on Nov. 3, 2019. Josh Jacobs added 120 yards and two scores on the ground, and tight end Foster Moreau found the end zone on a reception. All four touchdowns were scored by players the Raiders drafted that year.

Bold predictions

1. Davante Adams will break his career high of 140 receiving yards against the Lions, which was set at Ford Field in 2018 and was his best mark in 13 previous meetings when he was a member of the Packers.

2. Rookie tight ends Michael Mayer and Sam LaPorta, selected with back-to-back picks in April’s draft, will each score a touchdown.

3. Cornerback Marcus Peters, who faced severe backlash online for a perceived lack of effort on a few missed tackles against the Bears, will make a big hit and force a fumble.

Matchups to watch

1. Raiders right tackles vs. Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Thayer Munford and Jermaine Eluemunor continue to split snaps at right tackle, but Munford is the one to watch. A clip of Michigan’s Hutchinson running over Ohio State’s Munford when they were in college went viral shortly before the 2022 NFL draft. It’s a matchup Munford has been waiting for since the clip began circulating online.

2. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams vs. Lions secondary. Jimmy Garoppolo is going to look to get Adams involved early and often. The narrative about Garoppolo not targeting Adams enough has been growing louder, to the point that the quarterback has to be getting sick of it. Detroit’s defensive backs will need to be aware of Adams at all times.

3. Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby vs. Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. Crosby returns to the area to play his first NFL game in Detroit, just down the road from where he went to college at Eastern Michigan. He also has to do it amid discussion that Hutchinson might be on his level in terms of the league’s best edge defenders. Crosby loves the spotlight and operates best with a point to prove. Sewell has emerged as an elite right tackle, but he’ll have his hands full.

When the Lions have the ball

The difference between Jared Goff at home and Jared Goff on the road is staggering. Since joining the Lions in 2021, he has 43 touchdowns and eight turnovers with a passer rating of 105.9 in 20 home games. He has 16 touchdowns to 19 turnovers and an 85.3 rating in 18 road games. Goff isn’t alone on the offense.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the league’s top receivers and leads a talented group of pass catchers that includes breakout rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. First-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs is starting to find his role in the backfield, too. This is a stiff challenge for a Raiders defense that struggled to make a tackle last week.

When the Raiders have the ball

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returns from a back injury after backup Brian Hoyer struggled in relief in the ugly loss at Chicago. Garoppolo hasn’t exactly torched defenses this season, but he does have a winning record as a starter for the Raiders and believes he was finally starting to turn the offense in the right direction when he was knocked out of the Patriots game.

The task remains the same. The Raiders need to figure out a way to get Josh Jacobs and the running game going and must find opportunities for Davante Adams. Once they reach the red zone, they must finish drives with touchdowns.

Injury report

Raiders: DNP: K Daniel Carlson (right groin), LB Divine Deablo (ankle). LIMITED: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee), LB Curtis Bolton (knee), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle), CB Marcus Peters (back). FULL: WR Davante Adams (shoulder), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back), CB Tyler Hall (foot).

Lions: DNP: G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB David Montgomery (ribs), C Frank Ragnow (toe/calf). LIMITED: DL Benito Jones (ankle), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back). FULL: CB Jerry Jacobs (knee).

Storyline

The season is in jeopardy of getting completely away from the Raiders. There is no more margin for error. Prime-time games in Detroit don’t happen often, and it’s even more rare that the Lions are a legitimate contender. The Ford Field crowd could be in an absolute frenzy, particularly on the eve of Halloween, which is traditionally a massive celebration in Detroit. The Raiders can’t allow themselves to get behind early.

The pick

Lions 31, Raiders 17

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.