How to watch Raiders-Packers game on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Raiders will meet the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium, as Las Vegas star Davante Adams plays against his former team.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Chargers won 24-17. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) not pictured, with cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and safety Marcus Epps (1) cheering him on during the second half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs in a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The Raiders (1-3) return home for the second time this season as they look to end a three-game losing streak. It’s a game filled with storylines, as it represents the first chance for Davante Adams to play against the Packers (2-2), where he spent the first eight seasons of his career. Also, Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, a former Raiders interim coach, returns to Las Vegas. And Green Bay kicker Anders Carlson is the brother of Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.

Game information

■ Who: Packers at Raiders

■ When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: KTNV-13, ESPN (Joe Buck, play-by-play; Troy Aikman, Lisa Salter and John Parry, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Pick; total 44½

Series history

The Packers have dominated since 1990, winning the past nine meetings to take a 9-5 series lead after the Raiders had won five straight meetings in the 1970s and 1980s.

Last meeting

Aaron Rodgers completed 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns to five receivers in the absence of injured star Davante Adams, who missed the Oct. 20, 2019, game with turf toe. Rodgers also ran for a score, as the Packers scored 21 consecutive points in the second and third quarters to pull away for a 42-24 victory at Lambeau Field.

Bold predictions

1. Davante Adams scores two touchdowns and catches at least 10 passes against his former team despite battling a shoulder injury all week.

2. Both Carlson brothers make field goals of at least 50 yards, and older brother Daniel connects on a field goal to win the game in the closing seconds.

3. After forcing their first turnover of the season last week, the Raiders get multiple takeaways for the first time since a November win over the Seahawks, a span of 11 games.

Matchups to watch

1. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams vs. Packers secondary. It will take a group effort to slow Adams. He’s dominant in one-on-one matchups anyway, but that might be especially true when he has his mind set on punishing an opponent like he will in this game. He has tried to downplay the personal significance. Nobody believes him.

2. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson vs. Packers kicker Anders Carlson. Sure, they won’t be matching up head-to-head on the field, and they are best friends. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a bit of sibling rivalry as they battle for family superiority. Who wants to be outplayed by their brother, especially on national TV?

3. Packers running back Aaron Jones vs. Raiders defensive front. There will be plenty of pressure on the defense, particularly the tackles and linebackers, to contain the talented back. Jones struggled in his return from an injury last week, but could be ramping up to full strength. That would be a problem for the Raiders.

“He is elusive, fast, slippery,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “Seems like he never runs anything other than full speed no matter what he’s doing, breaks a lot of tackles, really an open-field space player that gives you a lot of problems and catches the ball out of the backfield well.”

When the Packers have the ball

Jordan Love is the latest quarterback in the storied lineage of the Packers, following in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Rodgers. Love was taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft to be the eventual replacement for Rodgers, but had to wait his turn until this season. He has looked ready to carry the torch, throwing for 908 yards and eight touchdowns through four games while adding two scores on the ground.

McDaniels has followed Love’s career since visiting with him during the predraft process in 2020 and believes he has taken a big leap.

“He’s a very smart guy, mobile, big arm, can access all areas of the field in that regard and does,” McDaniels said. “The ball definitely travels down the field with this offense. He can make plays with his legs, extend them. Now he’s starting to gain experience and understand situations.”

When the Raiders have the ball

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t set the world on fire in his three starts, but rookie Aidan O’Connell struggled in his place last week with Garoppolo in concussion protocol. O’Connell was slow to read defenses and move through his progressions, leading to seven sacks and three turnovers. Garoppolo’s return should make the offense more efficient and give them a chance to beat a good Packers front. It will help if Adams is near full strength with the shoulder injury and if the Raiders can run the ball effectively.

Injury report

Packers: DNP: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), OLB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle). LIMITED: CB Jaire Alexander (back), FS Rudy Ford (oblique), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), G Jon Runyan (groin/ankle), CB Eric Stokes (foot), OT Zach Tom (knee), WR Christian Watson (hamstring). FULL: TE Luke Musgrave (concussion), DB Carrington Valentine (biceps).

Raiders: DNP: WR Davante Adams (shoulder), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle). LIMITED: CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring/shoulder), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), DE Malcolm Koonce (groin), CB David Long (ankle). FULL: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion).

Storyline

It’s far too early in the season for a must-win game — that term is silly anyway — but the Raiders need a victory. Frustration is starting to grow, but there is a winnable stretch of games in the next six weeks, starting with this “Monday Night Football” matchup. The season is not lost. Yet.

The pick

Raiders 24, Packers 22

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review Journal