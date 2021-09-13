83°F
Raiders

How to watch Raiders-Ravens on MNF

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2021 - 8:27 am
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates a rushing touchdown, with center Jim ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back B.J. Emmons (35) celebrates a rushing touchdown, with center Jimmy Morrissey (65) and running back Garrett Groshek (46), during the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The 2021 season is finally here and the Raiders are opening things up with some prime-time Monday Night Football.

For the first time since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders will welcome fans to Allegiant Stadium for a regular-season game and it’s expected to be nothing less than loud.

Here’s how you can tune in if you aren’t attending the game:

Who: Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KTNV-13, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

