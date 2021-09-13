How to watch Raiders-Ravens on MNF

The 2021 season is finally here and the Raiders are opening things up with some prime-time Monday Night Football against the Ravens.

For the first time since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders will welcome fans to Allegiant Stadium for a regular-season game and it’s expected to be nothing less than loud.

Here’s how you can tune in if you aren’t attending the game:

Who: Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KTNV-13, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

