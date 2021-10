The Raiders play the Chicago Bears at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders look for a quick response after their first loss when the Chicago Bears visit Sunday.

Here’s how to tune in:

Who: Raiders vs. Bears

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

Gameday Live: reviewjournal.com/vegas-nation-videos/