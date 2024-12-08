50°F
How to watch Raiders vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 14

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) du ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half of the NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bettors boost bankrolls banking on NFL disparity
Bettors boost bankrolls banking on NFL disparity
Why are some NFL teams so bad? It starts with the QB
Why are some NFL teams so bad? It starts with the QB
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge picks — Week 14
Raiders kicker waits for shot at redemption after rare off game
Raiders kicker waits for shot at redemption after rare off game
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2024 - 8:00 pm
 

The Raiders hope to have better luck against quarterback Baker Mayfield when they face the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The last time the Raiders went against Mayfield was Dec. 8, 2022, when he rallied the Rams to a 17-16 victory on “Thursday Night Football” two days after being claimed off waivers.

The Raiders (2-10) continue to battle for coach Antonio Pierce. But mistakes proved costly in a 19-17 loss at Kansas City on Nov. 29 that was the team’s eighth in a row.

First-round pick Brock Bowers (84 receptions) needs three catches to break Sam LaPorta’s NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end. He’s 116 yards away from becoming the third rookie tight end in league history to reach 1,000 yards receiving.

The Buccaneers (6-6) are tied for first in the NFC South with Atlanta and have won two straight after slipping past Carolina in overtime Dec. 1.

How to watch:

Who: Raiders at Buccaneers

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Raymond James Stadium

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala, analysts)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Buccaneers -7, total 46½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

