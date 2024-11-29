Late fumble seals Raiders’ Black Friday loss to Chiefs
The Raiders were close to pulling an upset over the Chiefs on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium, but a late fumble sealed their eighth straight loss.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders fumbled the ball with 11 seconds remaining to seal a 19-17 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday.
Rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson, with the team at the Kansas City 32-yard line, appeared to snap the ball before quarterback Aidan O’Connell was ready. The Chiefs recovered the fumble for their second straight win, which clinched their spot in the NFL playoffs.
Kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field-goal attempts for the Raiders, who lost their eighth straight. O’Connell, in his first start since Week 7 because of a fractured right thumb, completed 23 of his 35 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
The Raiders took a 17-16 lead the first play of the fourth quarter when O’Connell hit wide receiver Tre Tucker for a 58-yard touchdown. They never scored again.
The Chiefs responded the next drive and took the lead back on a field goal, then pounced on the Raiders’ fumble to improve to 11-1 this season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City. Tight end Travis Kelce added seven catches for 68 yards for the Chiefs.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had 10 catches for a season-high 140 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (2-10).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
