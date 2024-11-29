58°F
Raiders News

Late fumble seals Raiders’ Black Friday loss to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) holds the recovery ball after a fumble by the La ...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) holds the recovery ball after a fumble by the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) hits the ground after catch against the Kansas Ci ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) hits the ground after catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) tries to leap over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) tries to leap over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) dives in for a touchdown as he's hit by Kansas Ci ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) dives in for a touchdown as he's hit by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, top, left, safety Chamarri Conner, bottom left, during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Po ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiv ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. Pass interference was call against the Raiders on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) breaks up a pass to Las Vegas Raiders tight e ...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) breaks up a pass to Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback D ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage agains ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Ha ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce gestures on the sideline during the first half of a ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce gestures on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah (8) ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah (8) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) outruns the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders safety I ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) outruns the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Naze ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) pushes off the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders safet ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) pushes off the tackle of Las Vegas Raiders safety Thomas Harper (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Ai ...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) pressures Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of AJ Cole a ...
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of AJ Cole against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates after a sack against the Kansa ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates after a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive en ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansan city Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with side judge Dave Hawkshaw (107) during the fi ...
Kansan city Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks with side judge Dave Hawkshaw (107) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin R ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is hit by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) as he throws during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts after missing a field goal against the ...
Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) reacts after missing a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sideline during the first half of ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) runs between Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Sp ...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) runs between Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to hold off Las Vegas Raiders cornerba ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to hold off Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive ta ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) runs past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decam ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Samaje Perine (34) runs past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws over Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Di ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws over Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) was called for defensive pass interference on a pl ...
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) was called for defensive pass interference on a play against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, right, celebrates his touchdown with guard Jackson P ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, right, celebrates his touchdown with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack against the Kansas City ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws over Las Vegas Raiders defensive tac ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws over Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2024 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated November 29, 2024 - 3:29 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Raiders fumbled the ball with 11 seconds remaining to seal a 19-17 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday.

Rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson, with the team at the Kansas City 32-yard line, appeared to snap the ball before quarterback Aidan O’Connell was ready. The Chiefs recovered the fumble for their second straight win, which clinched their spot in the NFL playoffs.

Kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field-goal attempts for the Raiders, who lost their eighth straight. O’Connell, in his first start since Week 7 because of a fractured right thumb, completed 23 of his 35 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

The Raiders took a 17-16 lead the first play of the fourth quarter when O’Connell hit wide receiver Tre Tucker for a 58-yard touchdown. They never scored again.

The Chiefs responded the next drive and took the lead back on a field goal, then pounced on the Raiders’ fumble to improve to 11-1 this season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 306 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City. Tight end Travis Kelce added seven catches for 68 yards for the Chiefs.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers had 10 catches for a season-high 140 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders (2-10).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

RJ

