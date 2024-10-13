How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers in NFL Week 6

The Raiders host the Steelers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) defends as Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) runs a route during the first half an NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Aidan O’Connell will start at quarterback for the Raiders on Sunday when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

O’Connell replaces Gardner Minshew, whose inconsistent play sent him to the bench after five games. It’s a similar situation to last season when O’Connell took over as the starter for the final nine games and went 5-4.

The Raiders (2-3) are coming off a 34-18 loss at Denver.

The Steelers (3-2) have lost two straight but remain tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North.

How to watch:

Who: Steelers at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Charles Davis, analyst)

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

Line: Steelers -3, total 36½

