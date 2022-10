The Raiders are back from the bye week and are looking to add a W to their 1-4 record against the Houston Texans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) tries to keep possession of the football as safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) look to punch it out during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Here’s how you can tune in.

Who: Texans at Raiders

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KLAS-8

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Raiders -7; total 46