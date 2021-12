Here’s how you can watch the Raiders against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) shouts an audible to his teammates during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders hope to build on their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys when the Washington Football Team visits.

Here’s how you can tune into the action:

Who: Raiders vs. Football Team

When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: KVVU-5

Radio: KOMP-FM 92.3; KRLV-AM 920

Tune into our live pregame show here.