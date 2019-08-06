How to watch the Raiders on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

The Silver and Black will be featured on HBO’s 14th season of “Hard Knocks”.

A digital billboard displays Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr in an advertisement for the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks," slated to air Aug. 6, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A digital billboard displays Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown in an advertisement for the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks," slated to air Aug. 6, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A digital billboard displays Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden in an advertisement for the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks," slated to air Aug. 6, at Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The moment Raider Nation fans have been waiting for is here.

“Hard Knocks” begins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Eastern, 10 p.m. Pacific time on HBO. The show continues every Tuesday night until Sept. 3.

HBO released a teaser trailer Tuesday, featuring newcomer Antonio Brown teaching his kids who his new team’s quarterback is.

Those watching in Las Vegas can tune into HBO on the following channels:

— Cox: HBO West 200; HBO East 210

— Century Link: HBO 802,803; HBO 2 804,805

— DirecTV: HBO East 501; HBO West 504

You can also stream the show on HBO GO and HBO NOW.

