How to watch the Raiders on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
The Silver and Black will be featured on HBO’s 14th season of “Hard Knocks”.
The moment Raider Nation fans have been waiting for is here.
The Silver and Black will be featured on HBO’s 14th season of “Hard Knocks”.
“Hard Knocks” begins Tuesday night at 7 p.m. Eastern, 10 p.m. Pacific time on HBO. The show continues every Tuesday night until Sept. 3.
HBO released a teaser trailer Tuesday, featuring newcomer Antonio Brown teaching his kids who his new team’s quarterback is.
Those watching in Las Vegas can tune into HBO on the following channels:
— Cox: HBO West 200; HBO East 210
— Century Link: HBO 802,803; HBO 2 804,805
— DirecTV: HBO East 501; HBO West 504
You can also stream the show on HBO GO and HBO NOW.
More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.