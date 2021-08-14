How to watch today’s Raiders’ game at Allegiant Stadium

Fans are set to flock to the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility Saturday.

Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases gather on the field during a Salute to Service Boot Camp at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders, Raiders Alumni and USAA representatives host them in competing the same events used to evaluate NFL talent in a Raiders gameday environment. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) walks on the field during NFL football practice at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For those who enjoy the NFL experience from the room of your choice, the Raiders will be with you.

The Raiders’ 6 p.m. preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium will be shown on KVVU, Fox 5.

The game also will be on the radio on KRLV-AM (920) and KOMP-FM (92.3)

More than a year after its completion, Allegiant Stadium is finally going to get a taste of Vegas Nation.

Fans are set to flock to the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility Saturday.