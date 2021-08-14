How to watch today’s Raiders’ game at Allegiant Stadium
Fans are set to flock to the $2 billion, 65,000-seat facility Saturday.
For those who enjoy the NFL experience from the room of your choice, the Raiders will be with you.
The Raiders’ 6 p.m. preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium will be shown on KVVU, Fox 5.
The game also will be on the radio on KRLV-AM (920) and KOMP-FM (92.3)
More than a year after its completion, Allegiant Stadium is finally going to get a taste of Vegas Nation.
