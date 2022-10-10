Hunter Renfrow back for Raiders against Chiefs

The Raiders will get back Hunter Renfrow, who missed two games with a concussion, against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY — The Raiders will have Hunter Renfrow back for their “Monday Night Football” game against the Chiefs.

Renfrow has missed the last two games with a concussion.

The Raiders will also have linebacker Denzel Perryman, who was in concussion protocol for part of last week after being injured against the Broncos last Sunday, and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who missed the Broncos game with a knee injury.

In addition, the Raiders elevated linebacker Curtis Bolton and cornerback Javelin Guidry from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Raiders’ inactives are linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), Foster Moreau (knee) and healthy scratches in running back Brittain Brown, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.