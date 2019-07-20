Important dates ahead on Raiders’ calendar

The Raiders will hold training camp in Napa, California, for the 24th consecutive summer. Here are several dates of note.

Oakland Raiders defensive backs Leon Hall (29) and Rashaan Melvin (22) brush by tackle posts as cornerbacks Antonio Hamilton (32) and Daryl Worley (36) wait to drill at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) answers questions from the media at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive back Leon Hall (29) watches cornerback Dexter McDonald (23) run through a drill at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) runs with the football as wide receivers Saeed Blacknall (80) and Ryan Switzer (15) look on at the team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Friday, July 27, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders' David Sharpe (71) warms up during day two of a mini-camp at the Raiders headquarters and training facility in Alameda, Calif. on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) does push ups on his knuckles after missing a catch at the team's NFL training camp in Napa, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Here are several dates of note.

As context, 16 full-squad practices are scheduled overall, although that figure is tentative. Last year, coach Jon Gruden concluded camp a day early. Each session will be from 9:15 a.m. to noon, beating the heat before a regular season with eight games starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Of those eight, an Oct. 6 game in London deserves context. Gruden has indicated the Raiders plan to arrive Sept. 30, facilitating the acclimation to an eight-hour time difference before a local 7 p.m. kickoff against the Chicago Bears.

July 23: Rookies and select players report to training camp at Napa Valley Marriott.

July 26: Veterans report to camp. Conditioning testing and first team meetings.

July 27: First full-squad practice.

July 29: First padded practice of offseason.

Aug 6: First of five weekly “Hard Knocks” episodes airs at 10 p.m. Available for streaming on HBO Go at 7.

Aug 7-8: Joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams.

Aug 10: Exhibition versus the Rams in Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum, 5 p.m.

Aug. 15: Exhibition versus the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, 5 p.m.

Aug. 19: Training camp breaks after final practice.

Aug. 22: Exhibition versus the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, at Investor’s Group Field, 5 p.m.

Aug. 29: Exhibition versus the Seahawks in Seattle at CenturyLink Field, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31: Roster must be reduced from 90 to 53 players by 1 p.m.

Sept. 9: First regular-season game versus the Denver Broncos in Oakland at the Coliseum, 7:20 p.m.

