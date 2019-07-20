Important dates ahead on Raiders’ calendar
The Raiders will hold training camp in Napa, California, for the 24th consecutive summer. Here are several dates of note.
As context, 16 full-squad practices are scheduled overall, although that figure is tentative. Last year, coach Jon Gruden concluded camp a day early. Each session will be from 9:15 a.m. to noon, beating the heat before a regular season with eight games starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time.
Of those eight, an Oct. 6 game in London deserves context. Gruden has indicated the Raiders plan to arrive Sept. 30, facilitating the acclimation to an eight-hour time difference before a local 7 p.m. kickoff against the Chicago Bears.
July 23: Rookies and select players report to training camp at Napa Valley Marriott.
July 26: Veterans report to camp. Conditioning testing and first team meetings.
July 27: First full-squad practice.
July 29: First padded practice of offseason.
Aug 6: First of five weekly “Hard Knocks” episodes airs at 10 p.m. Available for streaming on HBO Go at 7.
Aug 7-8: Joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams.
Aug 10: Exhibition versus the Rams in Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum, 5 p.m.
Aug. 15: Exhibition versus the Cardinals in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium, 5 p.m.
Aug. 19: Training camp breaks after final practice.
Aug. 22: Exhibition versus the Green Bay Packers in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, at Investor’s Group Field, 5 p.m.
Aug. 29: Exhibition versus the Seahawks in Seattle at CenturyLink Field, 7 p.m.
Aug. 31: Roster must be reduced from 90 to 53 players by 1 p.m.
Sept. 9: First regular-season game versus the Denver Broncos in Oakland at the Coliseum, 7:20 p.m.
