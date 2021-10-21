Jeremy Aguero joining Raiders executive team

After working closely with the Raiders over the past several years during their relocation and Allegiant Stadium process Jeremy Aguero is joining the organization in an official capacity.

Jeremy Aguero, principal for Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, speaks during the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce's Preview event at the Wynn casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

After working closely with the Raiders over the past several years during their relocation, Jeremy Aguero is joining the organization in an official capacity.

Aguero is stepping down as principal analyst at Applied Analysis after 24 years with the Las Vegas-based advisory services firm to become the Raiders chief operations and analytics officer, the company announced Thursday.

Brian Gordon, a principal analyst and partner with Aguero at Applied Analysis since 2000, will assume the company’s primary leadership role, with the transition effective Nov. 1.

“There is no more difficult decision professionally than walking away from the company you founded,” Aguero said in a statement. “That said, I know that I am leaving it in good hands. Brian Gordon is the best analyst I have ever worked with, and the team at Applied Analysis is experienced, well-trained and infinitely capable. I am grateful beyond words for the people I have had the opportunity to work with and the clients I have had the opportunity to work for.”

Aguero serves as staff for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and is a regular at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority board meetings, providing financial-related presentations to the board. As one of the valley’s top economists, he’s been pegged for his economic expertise by everyone from large corporations to unions as well as state and local governments.

Aguero said he’s departing from his long-time employer for one reason only.

“My decision to leave is based solely on my desire to take on a new challenge and to help Mr. (Mark) Davis achieve his vision, not only for the Las Vegas Raiders but also for our community,” Aguero said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.