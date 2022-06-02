John Madden to be featured on video game cover for the first time since Madden 2000

In a fitting tribute, legendary Raiders coach and broadcaster John Madden, who passed away on Dec. 28, 2021, will appear on the cover of Madden NFL 23.

Former Raiders coach John Madden will be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 23. (Electronic Arts)

Three covers will pay tribute to different parts of Madden’s life. The All-Madden Edition features artwork by Chuck Styles and highlights Madden as a video game icon.

Additional covers will celebrate his time as an NFL broadcaster and coach.

This will mark the first time Madden will be featured on the cover of the franchise that he helped grow into a staple of the industry.

When Madden NFL 23 launches on Aug. 19, an interactive experience will feature Madden leading opposing teams of “All-Madden” athletes playing in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, Madden’s voice returns to the game in remastered audio clips.

