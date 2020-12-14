Jon Gruden explains decision to fire Paul Guenther

The Raiders’ coach said the defense needed a “new voice and new energy” for the final three games of the season.

Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden was looking for a “new energy” when he made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Paul Guenther after Sunday night’s loss to the Colts.

“We need a new voice right now,” Gruden said Monday. “I think we need a new energy.

“It’s a very tough decision we made. Paul is a great friend and a great coach who gave great effort here for two-and-a-half years. It’s very tough circumstances with COVID and players coming and going with all the injuries.”

Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who has been both a head coach and defensive coordinator in the NFL, will take over as coordinator for the remainder of the year.

“With three games left, we’re going to let Rod Marinelli call the plays,” Gruden said. “He has experience doing that. We have a good staff and a lot of young players. We want to service those players the best way we can with a new voice and new energy and a guy who’s had a lot of experience in some tough situations.”

Gruden indicated he struggled with the decision to cut loose his good friend Guenther, who was one of Gruden’s first hires when he returned the Raiders before the 2018 season.

“It was a difficult night because I love Paul and I’m going to miss him,” Gruden said.

The Raiders have a short week before hosting the Chargers on Thursday night.

