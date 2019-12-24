Jon Gruden likes what he’s seen from Will Compton

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden likes what linebacker Will Compton has brought to the defensive signal-caller position since taking over the spot in Week 15.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is tackled by Oakland Raiders inside linebacker Will Compton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders made a significant change to their defense in Week 15 against the Jaguars, inserting linebacker Will Compton as the club’s defensive signal-caller. In the two games since, Compton has helped the defense make significant strides.

Head coach Jon Gruden has been pleased with Compton’s performance. “He’s really made some plays and made an impact here at a position where we really needed him,” Gruden said.

Compton has led the Raiders in tackles in both games since taking over the spot, recording nine against Jacksonville and 12 against Los Angeles in Sunday’s 24-17 victory.

Along with defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, Gruden complimented Compton for his performance in limiting the Chargers run game to just 19 yards in Week 16.

“We moved the front a lot, and the Chargers, they didn’t really stay persistent to the run either, but I thought our guys got off blocks,” Gruden said. “We stunted the front a little bit. Compton made a lot of tackles. It was a combination of a lot of those things.”

But more than that, Gruden said he likes Compton’s poised and calm demeanor on the field.

“I went out there on the field to check on one of our players and he got on my case for not smiling, not having a good time,” Gruden said.

“He’s a weird dude, man,” Gruden continued — his tone indicating he meant this as a high compliment. “He loves football — that’s why he fits in here.”

