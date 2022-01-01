Jonathan Taylor, Colts’ offensive line unique challenge

The Raiders will have to deal with one of the best rushing attacks in the league in order to keep their season alive when they play the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

No running back has won the MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012, a trend that Colts star Jonathan Taylor has a chance to reverse this season.

Taylor, who is averaging more than 100 yards per game on the ground and leads his closest competitor by nearly 500 yards, is the second choice on the betting board and has the Colts riding a hot streak into a potential playoff berth.

He will get a chance to add to his impressive stats Sunday when the Colts host the Raiders in a 10 a.m. game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Taylor is a unique weapon in a league that has trended more and more toward the passing game.

“He’s very fun to watch,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “He’s a very physical runner. Great vision. He doesn’t get enough credit for that. He doesn’t get enough credit for how fast he is either. Super tough.”

Taylor’s size and speed are clear. The 5-foot-10-inch, 225-pounder was a two-time New Jersey state champion in the 100 meters. He was also an incredibly productive player in college, putting up back-to-back 2,000-yard campaigns at Wisconsin before shining at the scouting combine.

But his ability to find and hit a hole was less quantifiable and has separated him in the NFL.

“We have a saying that, ‘Backs will run through darkness,’ ” Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said “Because it might appear dark at times, but they trust that it will eventually open up. He does a great job running through darkness, and that darkness isn’t there very long. It opens up pretty quick.”

Taylor leads the NFL in rushes of at least 10 yards (42), 20 yards (11), 30 yards (seven), 40 yards (four), 50 yards (three), 60 yards (three), 70 yards (two) and 80 yards (one).

After discussing the importance of containing him all week leading up to their Christmas Day game, the Cardinals last week allowed Taylor to get loose for 43 yards on the Colts’ first offensive snap.

It’s why the entire defense needs to be aware of where he is on the field at all times.

“We are the last line of defense,” cornerback Desmond Trufant said of the Raiders’ defensive backs. “If he breaks something, we have to get him down to the ground and give us a chance to line back up. We have to defend every inch.”

The primary responsibility for making sure that doesn’t happen will fall first on the defensive line, which has shown dramatic improvement against the run as of late. Last week, Denver managed just 18 yards on 16 carries against a suddenly stout front.

“It starts up front for us,” interim coach Rich Bisaccia said. “It’s a tall task. Again, it’s a team that really concentrates on running the football, time of possession, those things. … This will be the third week in a row we are playing against a really well-coached and really physical run game.”

They will have to contend with one of the true secrets to Taylor’s success, a talented and well-coached offensive line.

It’s a unit that played at a high level despite several key absences last week due to injury, COVID and a personal tragedy in the case of center Ryan Kelly, whose infant daughter died last month.

Kelly and most of the starters will return this week, though tackle Eric Fisher and guard Mark Glowinski are questionable.

“They are very talented,” Bradley said. “They stay on their feet. They drive block. You see guys get driven off the ball 4 or 5 yards and they are still trying to keep their feet moving. They are very strong, very powerful, very athletic.”

Bradley remembers Colts coach Frank Reich as an assistant coach saying he wanted to build a team that was capable of running the ball in any situation.

Between the offensive line and a special talent at running back, he has done it.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.