Josh Jacobs active for Raiders at Titans

Josh Jacobs, who missed practice time this week with an undisclosed illness, will play for the Raiders on Sunday.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) makes a catch during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

NASHVILLE — Josh Jacobs will be active today for the Raiders Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Jacobs missed practice this week with an undisclosed illness and did not travel east with the team on their flight on Friday. But Jacobs felt better on Saturday and traveled to Nashville to rejoin the Raiders.

The veteran running back went through a mid-morning workout at Nissan Stadium and was cleared to play soon after.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and C Andre James (concussion) both practiced on a limited basis for the Raiders (0-2) this week are both inactive for Sunday’s game.

As expected, LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) are inactive. As are RB Brittain Brown, T Jackson Barton and DT Neil Farrell.

