Raiders

Josh Jacobs will play for Raiders against Rams on ‘TNF’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) signals for a first down with tight end Foster Moreau (87 ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) signals for a first down with tight end Foster Moreau (87) and guard Alex Bars (64) as Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) walks off during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INGLEWOOD. Calif. — Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has been limited the last two weeks with calf and quad injuries, is active for Thursday’s game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Jacobs, who was listed as questionable on the injury report this week, has been a key part of the Raiders’ offense while rushing for a league-leading 1,303 yards.

The Raiders’ inactives include injured starters in cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), rotational linebacker Jayon Brown (hand) and backup tight end Jesper Horsted with a concussion,

The remaining inactives are center Hroniss Grasu and defensive end Tashawn Bower

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

