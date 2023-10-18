84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Josh McDaniels speaks to the media; no update on Jimmy G status

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 11:03 am
 
Updated October 18, 2023 - 11:08 am
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks in a news conference after the Raiders defea ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks in a news conference after the Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17 in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Raiders are back to work in preparation for their trip to Chicago the play the Bears. Ahead of their first practice of the week on Wednesday, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo will not practice today, but did not provide any new information regarding Garoppolo’s status for Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Garoppolo left Sunday’s win over the Patriots with a back injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders seeing red over lack of execution inside the 20
Raiders seeing red over lack of execution inside the 20
2
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
3
Graney: Brian Hoyer did what he was supposed to do — not mess up
Graney: Brian Hoyer did what he was supposed to do — not mess up
4
Raiders overcome loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for 2nd straight win
Raiders overcome loss of Jimmy Garoppolo for 2nd straight win
5
Raiders have a decision to make at quarterback
Raiders have a decision to make at quarterback
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo ruled out for Sunday
Raiders have a decision to make at quarterback
Raiders have a decision to make at quarterback
Raiders quarterback quandary: Any one of three could start Sunday
Raiders quarterback quandary: Any one of three could start Sunday