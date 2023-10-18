Josh McDaniels speaks to the media; no update on Jimmy G status

As the Raiders prepare to play the Bears, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks in a news conference after the Raiders defeated the Patriots 21-17 in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Raiders are back to work in preparation for their trip to Chicago the play the Bears. Ahead of their first practice of the week on Wednesday, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

McDaniels said QB Jimmy Garoppolo will not practice today, but did not provide any new information regarding Garoppolo’s status for Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Garoppolo left Sunday’s win over the Patriots with a back injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.