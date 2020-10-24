Key matchup: Raiders’ offensive line vs. Bucs’ defensive line

It isn’t entirely clear who will line up on the offensive line for the Raiders Sunday, but no matter who it is they face a formidable challenge.

Coming off a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago, the last thing you would expect is that the Raiders would wobble into their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the bye week. But that is exactly the case.

The Raiders are officially without right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and safety Johnathan Abram, who was deemed a high-risk contact of Brown and won’t be eligible to return to the Raiders until Monday at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the rest of the starting offensive line — Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson and Denzelle Good — all deemed high-risk contacts to Brown as well, are eligible to return on Sunday morning. Whether they play is uncertain, as they will have gone almost the entire week without practicing in preparation for the Buccaneers.

The show must go on, though, and that means an either severely undermanned or compromised Raiders team will take the field Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are three key matchups:

Raiders’ O-line vs. Buccaneers’ D-line

As of right now, it’s uncertain who will be on the field for the Raiders. Four starters will not be eligible to return until Sunday morning.

In spite of the fact that the returning starters on the offensive line will not have practiced this week aside from a light workout on Monday, the sense is they will give it a go if cleared to play.

No matter who lines up, the challenge they face is formidable. The Buccaneers are tied for second in the NFL with 22 sacks and rank third with 69 pressures.

The Tampa Bay defensive front consists of ends Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston, tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches and outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett.

As it is, San Young will replace Brown at right tackle. While the veteran is a solid player, he has his work cut out for him.

The question is, who else will be lined up alongside him? And if it’s the four starters, what shape will they be in to play?

Trayvon Mullen vs. Mike Evans

Mullen is a big, physical cornerback and should match up well against Evans, an imposing 6-foot-5-inch, 230-pound receiver who can hurt defenders with his size, strength and athletic ability.

The key for Mullen is matching Evans in physicality, not just immediately off the line of scrimmage where Mullen can disrupt Evans’ objectives, but also when the ball is in the air and both players are fighting for it.

Evans is outstanding in those situations, usually because he is bigger and stronger than most defenders. But Mullen is not afraid to mix it up, which bodes well in this matchup.

Cle Ferrell vs. Tristan Werfs

Ferrell is playing the best football among the Raiders’ defensive line. He grades out while grading out at 76.7, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranks 13th among NFL defensive lineman and is a great improvement from Ferrell’s rookie season.

Ferrell is proving to be a big, powerful edge defender. His 13 quarterback hurries and 15 pressures reveal an improved pass rush prowess, especially recently.

Wirfs is having a solid rookie season, grading out at 74.2by PFF. So this is a matchup of two rising young players. Ferrell, who continues to improve, could have an edge in power and strength.

