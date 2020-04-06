Marshawn Lynch, Khalil Mack among ex-Raiders on NFL All-Decade team

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch smiles during warmups at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack smiles before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Four former Raiders players have been selected to the NFL’s All-Decade team spanning 2010 to 2019.

Punter Shane Lechler, linebacker Khalil Mack , running back Marshawn Lynch and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were among the 55 players selected to the team in a vote by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee.

Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible to be considered.

Mack, who the Raiders drafted fifth overall in 2014, played four seasons with the Raiders before being traded in 2018 for first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a 2019 sixth-round pick. Mack had 40.5 sacks over his four seasons with the Raiders and had 61.5 sacks total for the decade.

Lechler, a fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2000, played 13 seasons with the Raiders, including three during the 2010-2019 decade. Lechler averaged 50.8 yards per punt in 2011. In the seven seasons Lechler played in the decade he averaged 47.8 yards per punt.

Lynch returned from a one-year retirement to play two seasons with the Raiders, totalling 21 games in 2017 and 2018 while rushing for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best years came from 2010 to through 2014 when he rushed for 6,094 yards, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks after they acquired him from the Buffalo Bills in 2010.

Patterson played one year for the Raiders (2017) and averaged 28.3 yards per kick off with one touchdown. For the decade Patterson had seven kickoff returns for touchdowns while averaging 29.9 yards per return.

Antonio Brown, who the Raiders signed as a free agent before the 2019 season but released before he played a game for them, was also selected to the All-Decade team.

