Maxx Crosby laughs off sideline video of him shoving coach

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) safety Thomas Harper (34) ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) safety Thomas Harper (34) watch from the sidelines the last minutes of an NFL game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2024 - 5:54 pm
 

Maxx Crosby was sitting in the cold tub after Sunday’s 32-13 loss to the Steelers at Allegiant Stadium when he started getting alerts on his phone that he was trending on social media.

Turns out it was all a misunderstanding, he said.

Crosby was seen on the broadcast appearing to shove Mike Caldwell, the Raiders’ linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator, as he returned to the sideline after recording a sack late in game.

The star defensive end immediately put out a post clarifying it was a celebratory push and not a hostile one.

Crosby elaborated about the situation in the locker room.

“That’s how we play football,” Crosby said. “We’re grown men. We’re alpha males. We don’t greet each other the same. He was hyping me up, and I hyped him up the same, you know? We’re down, but it just showed we’re not quitting. That was literally all it was.

“Let me look into every camera. I love Mike Caldwell. That’s my guy. There’s literally zero there. It’s completely made up out of dust.”

Crosby laughed about the TV angle and how it looked as if something more sinister had taken place.

“The camera made it look like I was throwing him out of the club, but that’s not what happened at all,” Crosby said. “I’m already trying to get ready for next week, and you know how they do it, they just spin narratives.

“People look at it like, ‘You’re losing, and then Maxx pushes this guy.’ But Mike Caldwell is a great dude. We have a great relationship, and we do that all the time.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

