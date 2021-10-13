Mayock says Raiders focused after team meeting on Wednesday

Raiders owner Mark Davis, general manager Mike Mayock and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia met with the players on Wednesday, with the goal of trying to move forward.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock addresses the media following Jon Gruden's resignation to discuss the team's mindset moving forward and what he expects out of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

General manager Mike Mayock addresses the media before practice on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson.

The official process of moving on from the Jon Gruden controversy began in earnest on Wednesday for the Raiders. It began with a team meeting overseen by owner Mark Davis, general manager Mike Mayock and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

By the end of the meeting, players had a better understanding of the timeline and decision making of the last few days, information on coping resources the team has made available for players and, finally, the vision Bisaccia has for putting the saga behind them and getting back to the business at hand.

Including the process of preparing for their game in Denver on Sunday against the Broncos.

In the cold, calculating world of professional sports, it always goes back to the next game, the next challenge. And while Davis, Mayock and Bisaccia are cognizant of the mental toll the last five days have taken on their players, it was also important to shift the focus back to football.

That meant trying to put the Gruden saga in the rearview mirror and adjust to life with a new leader in place. With 12 games left in the season and the Raiders very much in the thick of things, there is really no other choice

“Bottom line is, we’re 3-2, week six,” Mayock said. “A lot of these interim head coach deals over these years, it’s like week 15 and guys are already packing their bags. That’s not the case here. All of our goals are ahead of us. 3-2.”

At the meeting, by the time players were given a chance to speak up, Mayock began detecting a consensus. And it jibed with the countless individual conversations he’s had with players over the last few days.

“The common denominator from the players has been focus and professionalism,” Mayock said. “And that’s what I’ve gotten back from them. We’ve worked too hard, we’ve put too much into this. We believe in Rich and we’re going forward, we’re moving forward.”

