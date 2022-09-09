NFC West: Rams poised for another deep playoff run

The Rams remain loaded on both sides of the ball, led by wide receiver Cooper Kupp, And of course, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey lead a stingy defense.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Los Angeles Rams

VS. RAIDERS: Dec. 8, SoFi Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Allen Robinson, LB Bobby Wagner

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: LT Andrew Whitworth, OLB Von Miller, CB Darious Williams

OUTLOOK: The Rams lost a few important players, starting with stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth and guard Austin Corbett. They also traded wide receiver Robert Woods. On top of that, quarterback Matt Stafford has been dealing with an elbow issue that could linger. Nevertheless, the Rams remain loaded on both sides of the ball, led by wide receiver Cooper Kupp on offense, and of course, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey lead a stingy defense.

FINISH: First

San Francisco 49ers

VS. RAIDERS: Jan. 1, Allegiant Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: CB Charvarius Ward, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, DE Drake Jackson

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: C Alex Mack, OG Laken Tomlinson, RB Raheem Mostert

OUTLOOK: Coming off a season in which they were a win from advancing to their second Super Bowl in three years, the 49ers are making a calculated risk in moving on from steady quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of second-year prospect Trey Lance. Lance has a much higher ceiling, but the 49ers are taking a big chance hoping he is up to the challenge. The 49ers are expertly coached by Kyle Shanahan. His expertise will be needed this season.

FINISH: Second

Arizona Cardinals

VS. RAIDERS: Sep. 18, Allegiant Stadium

KEY ADDITIONS: WR Marquise Brown, TE Trey McBride, RB Darrel Williams

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: WR Christian Kirk, LB Jordan Hicks, OLB Chandler Jones.

OUTLOOK: The Cardinals should be knocking on the door of a division championship, and that could happen this season, especially with the addition of long-ball threat Marquise Brown, who will help open the field for Kyler Murray. The issue is, star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games serving a PED suspension. If the Cardinals can successfully navigate that stretch, this is an offense and team to watch.

FINISH: Third

Seattle Seahawks

VS. RAIDERS: Nov. 27, Lumen Field

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, LB/DE Uchenna Nwosu

KEY SUBTRACTIONS: QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner, CB D.J. Reed

OUTLOOK: It’s the end of the most stable era in franchise history and the beginning of a new adventure for longtime coach Pete Carroll, who is gearing up for one last hurrah trying to get the Seahawks back on track after moving on from Russell Wilson. It cannot be overstated what Wilson meant for Seattle, but change is part of the business. For now, Geno Smith takes over at QB, but he is merely the placeholder for a long-term answer at the position.

FINISH: Fourth