NFL draft all-star team from 3rd round or later
History says the Raiders will have worthy choices to choose from if they select as scheduled in the third round Friday with the 86th pick in the draft.
Here’s an all-star team of players taken in the third round or later.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Tom Brady, 6th round, Patriots, 2000
Joe Montana, 3rd round, 49ers, 1979
Wide receiver
Terrell Owens, 3rd round, 49ers, 1996
Steve Largent, 4th round, Oilers, 1976
Tight end
Shannon Sharpe, 7th round, Broncos, 1990
Running back
Frank Gore, 3rd round, 49ers, 2005
Curtis Martin, 3rd round, Patriots, 1995
Tackle
Jackie Slater, 4th round, Rams, 1976
Art Shell, 3rd round, Raiders, 1968
Guard
Russ Grimm, 3rd round, Washington, 1981
Will Shields, 3rd round, Chiefs, 1993
Center
Mike Webster, 5th round, Steelers, 1974
DEFENSE
End
Richard Dent, 8th round, Bears, 1983
Charles Haley, 4th round, 49ers, 1986
Tackle
John Randle, UDFA, Vikings, 1990
La’Roi Glover, 5th round, 1996, Rams
Linebacker
Kevin Greene, 5th round, Rams, 1985
Harry Carson, 4th round, Giants, 1976
James Harrison, UDFA, Steelers, 2002
Zach Thomas, 5th round, Dolphins, 1996
Cornerback
Richard Sherman, 5th round, Seahawks, 2011
Aeneas Williams, 3rd round, Cardinals, 1991
Safety
Rodney Harrison, 5th round, Chargers, 1994
John Lynch, 3rd round, Buccaneers, 1993
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker
Morten Andersen, 4th round, Saints, 1982
Punter
Shane Lechler, 5th round, Raiders, 2000