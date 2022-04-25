NFL draft all-star team from 3rd round or later

History says the Raiders will have worthy choices to choose from if they select as scheduled in the third round Friday with the 86th pick in the draft.

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday, March 13, 2022, he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

History says the Raiders will have worthy choices when they select in the third round Friday with the 86th pick in the draft.

Here’s an all-star team of players taken in the third round or later.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Tom Brady, 6th round, Patriots, 2000

Joe Montana, 3rd round, 49ers, 1979

Wide receiver

Terrell Owens, 3rd round, 49ers, 1996

Steve Largent, 4th round, Oilers, 1976

Tight end

Shannon Sharpe, 7th round, Broncos, 1990

Running back

Frank Gore, 3rd round, 49ers, 2005

Curtis Martin, 3rd round, Patriots, 1995

Tackle

Jackie Slater, 4th round, Rams, 1976

Art Shell, 3rd round, Raiders, 1968

Guard

Russ Grimm, 3rd round, Washington, 1981

Will Shields, 3rd round, Chiefs, 1993

Center

Mike Webster, 5th round, Steelers, 1974

DEFENSE

End

Richard Dent, 8th round, Bears, 1983

Charles Haley, 4th round, 49ers, 1986

Tackle

John Randle, UDFA, Vikings, 1990

La’Roi Glover, 5th round, 1996, Rams

Linebacker

Kevin Greene, 5th round, Rams, 1985

Harry Carson, 4th round, Giants, 1976

James Harrison, UDFA, Steelers, 2002

Zach Thomas, 5th round, Dolphins, 1996

Cornerback

Richard Sherman, 5th round, Seahawks, 2011

Aeneas Williams, 3rd round, Cardinals, 1991

Safety

Rodney Harrison, 5th round, Chargers, 1994

John Lynch, 3rd round, Buccaneers, 1993

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Morten Andersen, 4th round, Saints, 1982

Punter

Shane Lechler, 5th round, Raiders, 2000