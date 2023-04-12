NFL fans will be paying more to watch games on Sunday

YouTube TV announced the price structure for Sunday Ticket, which is now exclusively available through the platform after nearly three decades on DirecTV.

The cost of watching your favorite out-of-market NFL team each week is going up now that the Sunday Ticket package has moved from DirecTV to YouTube TV.

Google, which owns the streaming service that signed a seven-year deal to take over the rights to the popular feature, announced a pricing structure Tuesday.

The cost for Sunday Ticket will be $349 for subscribers to YouTube TV and $449 for nonsubscribers, as Google looks to use the enticement to add to its subscriber base. The NFL RedZone channel can be added for an extra $40.

YouTube TV is running a presale on the package that knocks $100 off the cost for people who sign up by June 6.

Those wishing to purchase Sunday Ticket as nonsubscribers to YouTube TV can do so through YouTube’s Primetime Channels.

DirecTV has essentially been the exclusive home of Sunday Ticket since its inception in 1994. The package allows fans access to every out-of-market NFL game.

Customers can no longer purchase Sunday Ticket through DirecTV, which charged $300 for the service in its final season with bundle options that could push the price up to $400.

Raiders fans will still have access to the team’s games on traditional channels each week in the local market.

Google signed a seven-year deal to take over as the Sunday Ticket provider, banking $2 billion per year on NFL fans flocking to YouTube TV.

The streaming service includes more than 100 live channels and unlimited DVR storage, with a base plan starting at $72.99 per month.

Many NFL fans had hoped the provider would offer new features like an ability to purchase the games of one individual team or even one single game for a lower cost, but that is not part of the original unveiling.

YouTube TV has promised to incorporate more fantasy data and real-time stats into the package.

There are also plans to make it easier for fans to order merchandise and products through their TV during a game.

