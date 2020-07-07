Patrick Mahomes’ extension good for Chiefs, bad for Raiders

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a 10-year contract extension Monday worth more than $500 million, meaning he will stay in the AFC West and play the Raiders twice a season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to throw the football during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sheds a tackle by Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the first half of an NFL game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) tries to deflect a pass thrown by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Patrick Mahomes just booked a yearly gig at Allegiant Stadium for at least the next 12 years.

The NFL’s most dynamic quarterback will become the league’s highest-paid player after agreeing to a 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $503 million. Monday’s announcement means Mahomes will stay in the AFC West and play the Raiders twice a season.

The quarterback’s contract is the biggest in American sports history for total compensation, eclipsing the 12-year, $426 million deal signed by Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels last year.

According to a tweet from Mahomes’ agent, the deal includes $477 million in guarantee mechanisms and outs if those aren’t exercised. It also has a no-trade clause.

“First half billion dollar player in sports history,” Steinberg Sports posted. “History made.”

Congrats to @PatrickMahomes on agreeing to terms on a 10-year extension worth $503 Million. He gets $477M in guarantee mechanisms and ability to have outs if guarantee mechanisms aren’t exercised. No trade clause. First half billion dollar player in sports history. History made. pic.twitter.com/beSGN4jyej — Steinberg Sports (@SteinbergSports) July 6, 2020

ESPN reported that there is a $140 million injury guarantee in the deal. ESPN, which reported the news first, added that Mahomes is expected to get $83 million in signing bonuses from 2021 to 2023. Each of the 10 seasons includes $1.25 million bonuses for AFC championship game wins and NFL MVP awards.

“Here to stay,” the reigning Super Bowl MVP and youngest quarterback to win that award wrote on Twitter of a deal that will keep him in a Chiefs uniform through 2031.

Here to stay. . .! ⏰⏰ pic.twitter.com/mfwMga3Kl0 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 6, 2020

He is the only quarterback to win an NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl before age 25.

Mahomes, 24, was under contract for two more seasons, but the Chiefs had made it a priority to get a new deal done after he led them to their first NFL championship in 50 years. He was due to make $2.8 million on the final year of his rookie deal this season, and the Chiefs had already triggered a fifth-year option for $24.8 million in 2021.

“Since he joined the Chiefs just a few years ago, Patrick has developed into one of the most prolific athletes in all of sports,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement. “With his dynamic play and infectious personality, he is one of the most recognized and beloved figures to put on the Chiefs uniform.

“He’s an extraordinary leader and a credit to the Kansas City community, and I’m delighted that he will be a member of the Chiefs for many years to come.”

That might not be great news for Las Vegas fans.

Mahomes is 4-0 as a starter against the Raiders, completing 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,194 yards and 11 touchdowns with one interception. The average margin of victory in those games is 22 points.

“Mahomes can make any throw … right- or left-handed, looking or not looking, so you understand the problem that everybody has dealing with them,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said last year before the teams met in Oakland.

Mahomes then threw for four touchdowns in the second quarter of a 28-10 victory.

He doesn’t just pick on the Raiders, though.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 23 or more points in 35 of 36 starts, including the playoffs. Since 2001, only Tom Brady has started at least that many games and accomplished the feat in more than 70 percent of his starts, at 70.1. Mahomes is at 97.2 percent.

“He’s a natural leader and always grinding, whether that’s on the field, in the weight room or watching film. He wants to be the best,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told ESPN. “He’s a competitor, and his teammates feed off his energy. He makes us all better as an organization, and we are blessed he’s going to be our quarterback for years to come.”

Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl win last season, as he rallied the Chiefs from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

He spent most of the 2017 season backing up veteran Alex Smith after he was selected 10th overall in the NFL draft out of Texas Tech that year.

Mahomes took the league by storm as a full-time starter in 2018, breaking almost every franchise passing record and winning the league MVP award before losing an overtime battle to the Patriots in the AFC championship game.

Mahomes is 24-7 as a starter in the regular season, completing 65.9 percent of his passes with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He’s 724 of 1,099 for 9,412 yards passing, averaging 303.6 yards per game with a 108.9 career quarterback rating.

