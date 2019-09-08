Players acquired by Steelers in Brown trade make final roster

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) warms up before a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

When the Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown in March, they traded two draft picks to Pittsburgh Steelers — one in the third round and one in the fifth.

The Steelers chose to use both selections to pick up depth pieces to fill out their roster. They used the third-round selection on wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the fifth-round pick on tight end Zach Gentry.

As the season begins, both are on the roster, but they are far down the depth chart and will have to play special teams to see the field.

Round 3, pick No. 66

Diontae Johnson, wide receiver, Toledo

5-foot-11, 181 pounds

The Steelers chose the 2018 MAC Special Teams Player of the Year with their third-round pick acquired in the Antonio Brown trade. Johnson recorded 135 receptions for 2,235 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons at Toledo. He also returned two kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns. He is the Steelers’ fifth wide receiver.

Round 5, pick No. 141

Zach Gentry, tight end, Michigan

The Steelers selected him with their fifth-round pick acquired in the Antonio Brown trade. Gentry converted from quarterback to tight end while at Michigan, recording 49 receptions for 817 yards and four touchdowns in his junior and senior seasons. He is the Steelers’ third tight end.