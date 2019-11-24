Position breakdown for Sunday’s Raiders-Jets game

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold has shown flashes of the talent that made him the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s NFL draft. While his development has been slowed by injury, illness and a limited supporting cast, there are positive signs. Derek Carr is having one of his best seasons and is second in the league in completion percentage.

Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

It’s difficult to say Josh Jacobs is already a better player than Le’Veon Bell, who has been one of the stars of the league for several years. There’s no doubt Jacobs is having a better season, though. He is setting franchise rookie records and should go over 1,000 yards with an average game Sunday. Jacobs, who is starting to get more involved in the passing game, is fourth in the NFL in rushing. Bell’s first year in New York has been hindered by a struggling offensive line and lack of consistent passing attack.

Advantage: Raiders

Receivers

The Raiders are getting more and more from their complementary receivers, but Tyrell Williams has not scored in three games after finding the end zone in each of his first five games with the Raiders. The tight ends continue to be the most reliable weapons for Carr. Demaryius Thomas and Jamison Crowder give Darnold consistent veteran targets. Robby Anderson is an explosive but inconsistent outside threat.

Advantage: Jets

Offensive line

This unit has been the key to Oakland’s success, even when it was decimated by injury. Now healthy, it is rounding into form. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (questionable, ankle) has been steady for the Jets. That’s a lot more than you can say for the rest of the line.

Advantage: Raiders

Defensive line

Steve McLedon anchors a stout defensive front for the Jets that continues to improve. Quinnen Williams, who went just ahead of Oakland’s Clelin Ferrell at No. 3 in the draft, has been good against the run despite a lack of production in the pass rush. Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Williams is the reason the Jets have the top run defense in the league. New York has allowed just 42 yards per game in the last three outings. The Raiders have been dynamic in the pass rush in the last three games, but it has come at the expense of the run defense, which is starting to look vulnerable.

Advantage: Jets

Linebackers

The Jets thought they had firmed up their linebacking corps with the addition of free agent C.J. Mosley, but the former Ravens star has played just two games this season and hasn’t made much of an impact. New York has struggled to fill the massive void. The Raiders keep adding veteran pieces to solidify their linebacker group. Preston Brown appears to be the next man up.

Advantage: Raiders

Secondary

This is a tough call. The Raiders’ much-maligned secondary keeps coming up with big plays when they’re needed, and Nevin Lawson has played well filling in for Lamarcus Joyner at slot corner. Rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen looks as if he could blossom into a star. The Jets have several playmakers, too. Even though they are dealing with injuries in the defensive backfield, they get the edge because of Jamal Adams. It was impossible to do an interview with a Raiders player or coach this past week and not hear Adams’ name.

Advantage: Jets

Special teams

For the third time in four weeks, the Raiders will play one of the top three teams, according to Football Outsiders’ special teams rankings. Cincinnati has the top spot, followed by the Lions and the Jets. Oakland is No. 19.

Advantage: Jets

Intangibles

This is a horrific spot for the Raiders. They are squarely in the midst of a playoff run traveling across the country for a 10 a.m. body clock game against a team with an ugly record. That’s already a difficult scenario. Add in the fact that the Raiders have a showdown next week at Kansas City and all the makings for a letdown game are in place. Also, the Jets have shown fight despite a 3-7 record.

Advantage: Jets

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.