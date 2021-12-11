Predicting player props for Chiefs-Raiders on Sunday

The Review-Journal’s Vegas Nation staff makes their best guesses on five weekly proposition wagers on Raiders games.

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff:

Week 13 records

(Season record in parentheses)

Adam Hill 3-2 (36-23-1)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (36-23-1)

Ed Graney 2-3 (31-28-1)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (29-30-1)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (29-30-1)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 258.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Raiders will run the ball better Sunday.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Even when trailing …

■ Adam Hill: Under — The Chiefs’ defense has gone from historically bad to among the league’s best over the past two months.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — Kansas City’s defense has been the best in the league the past six weeks.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Still think the Raiders will pass more than run. The yards will add up.

Hunter Renfrow receiving yards O/U: 69.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He is Carr’s go-to target.

■ Ed Graney: Under — K.C. has done well against him.

■ Adam Hill: Over — He has caught 17 of 19 targets over the past two weeks and will be counted on once again with Darren Waller out.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — The third-year slot receiver is Carr’s most trusted target and has had consecutive 100-yard outings.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Renfrow will remain Carr’s go-to target.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 64.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He has to pick up the load.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Had 16 vs. K.C. last month.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Kansas City is still somewhat vulnerable to the run. Jacobs has no real competition for carries.

■ Sam Gordon: Under — He’s topped this mark just twice this year.

■ Heidi Fang: Under — I think the Raiders will utilize Peyton Barber, and that will take away yards from Jacobs.

Pat Mahomes passing yards O/U: 286.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — Mahomes finding his groove.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Not your brother’s Pat Mahomes.

■ Adam Hill: Over — It hasn’t been his most productive season, but he matches up well against the Raiders’ defense.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He averages more than 320 passing yards per game against the Raiders.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I think Mahomes will pick apart the Raiders’ defense once again.

Travis Kelce receptions O/U: 5.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He loves playing the Raiders.

■ Ed Graney: Over — For like, what, 200 yards?

■ Adam Hill: Over — He was mostly ignored last week. That won’t happen twice in a row.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He torches the Raiders, too.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Kelce has a solid history against the Raiders. That will continue Sunday.