Raiders

Predicting player props for Dolphins-Raiders on Sunday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2021 - 2:06 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Aver ...
Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett (23) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Miami Dolphins, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Week 2 records (Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 4-1 (9-1)

Adam Hill 2-3 (6-4)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (6-4)

Vincent Bonsignore 3-2 (4-6)

Ed Graney 2-3 (4-6)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing attempts O/U: 32.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverThe Raiders are still putting their run game together, and part of that is a short passing game.

Ed Graney: Over He’s averaging 46.5 through two games. And the Raiders can’t run the ball. At all.

Adam Hill: OverThe Raiders don’t want to throw as much as they have so far, but offensive line issues have forced their hand.

Sam Gordon: Over Carr’s arm is the most efficient offense the Raiders have, even against a stout Miami secondary.

Heidi Fang: Over Even if Jacobs were to play, I’d still expect about 40 passing attempts from Carr.

Bryan Edwards receptions O/U: 2.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverMore and more, Derek Carr is developing a trust factor with his second-year wide receiver

Ed Graney: Over Carr is looking for him more and more. No, seriously.

Adam Hill: Over It may take a bit for the market to catch up with Edwards’ emergence in the offense.

Sam Gordon: Over Edwards continues to emerge as a viable option in the receiving corps.

Heidi Fang: Over Carr showed against Pittsburgh that he is going to spread the ball around to his receivers.

Darren Waller receiving yards O/U: 75.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under The Dolphins will make it a point to take Waller out of the game, opening the door for other weapons.

Ed Graney: Over Kid had 65 last week and it seemed far less. Back to breaking out.

Adam Hill: Under It’s always tempting to bet every Waller prop over, but with the additional defensive attention and emergence of more weapons in this offense, this is a high bar to clear.

Sam Gordon: Over The development of Edwards and Henry Ruggs on the outside should free some space for the 29-year-old superstar.

Heidi Fang: Over Even on a slow day, I expect Waller to hit at least 75 yards receiving.

Jacoby Brissett passing yards O/U: 226.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under Between the Raiders’ pass rush and how they cover on the back end, throwing yards will be difficult.

Ed Graney: OverYou tend to throw a lot when behind. (See final pick.)

Adam Hill: Over Brissett had one of the most inefficient efforts in recent memory last week, but he did put the ball in the air 40 times and could do so again if Miami falls behind.

Sam Gordon: Under Miami’s offensive struggles extend beyond the play of their backup quarterback.

Heidi Fang: Under The Dolphins struggled to produce offense against the Bills, and I expect the trend to continue against the Raiders.

Myles Gaskin rushing yards O/U: 40.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over The Dolphins wants to play ball control, so expect a heavy lean on Gaskin.

Ed Graney: Over But not enough to where a starting back can’t reach this number.

Adam Hill: OverGaskin put on a show at Allegiant Stadium last year and the Dolphins can’t pass protect right now, so they may try to establish the run.

Sam Gordon: Over Gaskin could help alleviate some of the pressure that Brissett will face.

Heidi Fang: Under The running-back-by-committee approach is how the Dolphins have attacked the season. Gaskin hasn’t even topped 50 rushing yards yet this season.

