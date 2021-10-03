90°F
Predicting player props for Raiders-Chargers on Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2021 - 1:36 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) breaks down the sideline past Miami Dolphins defensive back Nik Needham (40) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Monday’s game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, with picks and analysis on each from the Vegas Nation staff.

Week 3 records (Season record in parentheses)

Sam Gordon 4-1 (13-2)

Adam Hill 4-1 (10-5)

Vincent Bonsignore 5-0 (9-6)

Heidi Fang 3-2 (9-6)

Ed Graney 3-2 (7-8)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr rushing yards O/U: 6.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over —The way the Chargers play defense, there will be chances for Carr to run.

Ed Graney: Under — Joey Bosa needs three sacks. He’s on two of my Fantasy teams. ‘Nuff said.

Adam Hill: UnderHe’s gone over this number just twice in the last 10 games and just once in three games this season.

Sam Gordon: Under Small sample size, but Carr is averaging 4.3 yards per game this season..

Heidi Fang: Over — I’m fully expecting Carr to run out of the pocket for a scamper downfield at some point in this game..

Henry Ruggs receiving yards O/U: 46.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over —Rugs and Carr have been developing a connection, and one play can get him to 46 with his long-ball ability.

Ed Graney: Over — Coming into his own. He’s not just fast any more.

Adam Hill: OverThe Raiders continue to find ways to get him the ball and weaponize his speed.

Sam Gordon: Over It’s clear he’s more of a focal point this season, and his uncanny speed could help him cover this total with one reception.

Heidi Fang: Over I’m expecting Ruggs to have a big game, like one of those 100-yard days with “Monday Night Football.”

Hunter Renfrow receptions O/U: 4.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under —The Chargers will try to take one of the Raiders’ most reliable weapons out of the game.

Ed Graney: Over — Third-and-Renfrow is also good on first and second downs.

Adam Hill: OverHe’s gone over this number in every game, a run that should continue as long as Carr continues to air it out at the current rate.

Sam Gordon: Over The third-year slot receiver has continued to improve as he gets more comfortable with Carr.

Heidi Fang: Over Renfrow has had either five or six receptions in each game. There’s no reason he can’t match it in what I’m expecting to be a shootout.

Justin Herbert passing yards O/U: 293.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over —Herbert and the Chargers might have to play from behind.

Ed Graney: Over Come on. He was coached at Oregon by Marcus Arroyo. 300-plus, baby!

Adam Hill: Under — Los Angeles has relied heavily on Herbert’s right arm to move the ball, but this may be the game the Chargers try to establish the run to try to keep the Raiders’ pass rush off balance.

Sam Gordon: Over The Chargers don’t bother running the ball, ranking 26th and putting the onus on the second-year signal caller.

Heidi Fang: Over The Chargers have a fairly anemic rushing attack, leading me to believe that Herbert will have to push the 300-yard mark to keep them in the game.

Mike Williams receiving yards O/U: 75.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverThe Raiders will try to take Keenan Allen out of the game, opening the field for Williams.

Ed Graney: Over — He has taken off in the X position role.

Adam Hill: Over — New offensive coordinator came over from New Orleans and said he believed Williams could serve the Michael Thomas role. He wasn’t kidding.

Sam Gordon: Over The Clemson alum is cashing in on his big-play ability so far, eclipsing this total in all three games this season.

Heidi Fang: Over — Williams topped 100 yards once already in the first three weeks without dropping under 80 yards receiving.

