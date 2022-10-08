Predicting player props for Raiders-Chiefs game

The Vegas Nation staff predicts whether Josh Jacobs can replicate his Week 4 performance, along with picks on Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Cardinals won 29-23. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A touchdown pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is broken up by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a pass attempt as he fights off a tackle attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Tampa, FL. The Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers 41-31. (Peter Joneleit via AP)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is chased by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Monday’s game between the Raiders and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff.

Last week’s records

(Season in parentheses)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (13-7)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (13-7)

Adam Hill 3-2 (12-8)

Ed Graney 4-1 (12-8)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (9-11)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 275.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — Tough environment to get to all your stuff offensively.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Playing from behind can really ratchet this number up.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Josh McDaniels has embraced the passing game when the team has been behind.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Expecting the Raiders to play from behind.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Or at least it should be if they’re playing competitive football.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 61.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He’s on a roll.

■ Ed Graney: Over — Not 144 like last week, but not 44, either.

■ Adam Hill: Under — Jacobs has been tremendous. The only thing to slow him has been negative game scripts, which could be the case Monday.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Jacobs, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, has cracked this mark in three of four games.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Not expecting a repeat performance from the Broncos game, but 80 yards sounds about right.

Davante Adams receiving yards O/U: 76.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He and Carr got back on the same page last week.

■ Ed Graney: Over — See comment on Derek Carr.

■ Adam Hill: Over — Prime-time player in prime time.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Adams and Carr had their most efficient game yet Sunday, connecting on nine of 13 targets for 101 yards.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — He will have to be involved at a high level if this game is competitive.

Patrick Mahomes longest completion O/U: 36.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Chiefs are doing things differently, but count on it.

■ Ed Graney: Under — Throwing a lot more underneath routes this season.

■ Adam Hill: Under — Expect the Raiders to embrace the trendy approach to defending Mahomes and the offense by allowing them to have what they want underneath while shutting down the deep shots.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — Even without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs boast the NFL’s most explosive offense.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — Seems like the kind of game in which chances will be taken.

Travis Kelce receiving yards O/U: 70.5

■ Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Raiders are going to throw everything at stopping him.

■ Ed Graney: Over — He better. Have this dude in two fantasy leagues.

■ Adam Hill: Over — The Raiders have had trouble covering backs and tight ends. Now they have to deal with the best in the business.

■ Sam Gordon: Over — He’s dominated the Raiders — especially with Mahomes behind center.

■ Heidi Fang: Over — I don’t know what the Raiders’ plan is to contain him, but Kelce loves playing against them and puts up big numbers.