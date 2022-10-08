82°F
Predicting player props for Raiders-Chiefs game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2022 - 8:53 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Cardinals won 29-23. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A touchdown pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is broken up by Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) makes a pass attempt as he fights off a tackle attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during an NFL football game, Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Tampa, FL. The Chiefs defeat the Buccaneers 41-31. (Peter Joneleit via AP)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is chased by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Monday’s game between the Raiders and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff.

Last week’s records

(Season in parentheses)

Vincent Bonsignore 2-3 (13-7)

Sam Gordon 3-2 (13-7)

Adam Hill 3-2 (12-8)

Ed Graney 4-1 (12-8)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (9-11)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr passing yards O/U: 275.5

Vincent Bonsignore: UnderTough environment to get to all your stuff offensively.

Ed Graney: Over Playing from behind can really ratchet this number up.

Adam Hill: Over Josh McDaniels has embraced the passing game when the team has been behind.

Sam Gordon: Over Expecting the Raiders to play from behind.

Heidi Fang: Over — Or at least it should be if they’re playing competitive football.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 61.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over — He’s on a roll.

Ed Graney: Over Not 144 like last week, but not 44, either.

Adam Hill: Under Jacobs has been tremendous. The only thing to slow him has been negative game scripts, which could be the case Monday.

Sam Gordon: Over Jacobs, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, has cracked this mark in three of four games.

Heidi Fang: OverNot expecting a repeat performance from the Broncos game, but 80 yards sounds about right.

Davante Adams receiving yards O/U: 76.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverHe and Carr got back on the same page last week.

Ed Graney: Over See comment on Derek Carr.

Adam Hill: Over Prime-time player in prime time.

Sam Gordon: Over Adams and Carr had their most efficient game yet Sunday, connecting on nine of 13 targets for 101 yards.

Heidi Fang: OverHe will have to be involved at a high level if this game is competitive.

Patrick Mahomes longest completion O/U: 36.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over — The Chiefs are doing things differently, but count on it.

Ed Graney: Under Throwing a lot more underneath routes this season.

Adam Hill: Under Expect the Raiders to embrace the trendy approach to defending Mahomes and the offense by allowing them to have what they want underneath while shutting down the deep shots.

Sam Gordon: Over Even without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs boast the NFL’s most explosive offense.

Heidi Fang: OverSeems like the kind of game in which chances will be taken.

Travis Kelce receiving yards O/U: 70.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under — The Raiders are going to throw everything at stopping him.

Ed Graney: Over He better. Have this dude in two fantasy leagues.

Adam Hill: Over The Raiders have had trouble covering backs and tight ends. Now they have to deal with the best in the business.

Sam Gordon: Over He’s dominated the Raiders — especially with Mahomes behind center.

Heidi Fang: OverI don’t know what the Raiders’ plan is to contain him, but Kelce loves playing against them and puts up big numbers.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) dur ...
Gordon: Maxx Crosby prepares for Chiefs, fatherhood
By / RJ

Maxx Crosby’s daughter hasn’t arrived, but the Raiders defensive end has as one of the NFL’s premier defenders. His next assignment: Patrick Mahomes on “Monday Night Football.”