Predicting player props for Raiders-Texans game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2022 - 1:39 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a NFL football game at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s a look at selected player proposition wagers for Sunday’s game between the Raiders and Texans at Allegiant Stadium with picks and analysis from the Vegas Nation staff.

Last week’s records

(Season in parentheses)

Vincent Bonsignore 4-1 (17-8)

Ed Graney 3-2 (15-10)

Sam Gordon 2-3 (15-10)

Adam Hill 2-3 (14-11)

Heidi Fang 2-3 (11-14)

This week’s picks

Derek Carr touchdown passes O/U: 1.5

Vincent Bonsignore: OverBetter chemistry with Adams and return of Renfrow helps.

Ed Graney: OverA bye week of resting the ol’ trigger will produce at least two scores.

Adam Hill: Under Red zone defense is the strength of the Texans. The Raiders’ red-zone offense? Not so much.

Sam Gordon: Over Two touchdowns isn’t much to ask for against the lowly Texans.

Heidi Fang: Over He seems to be good for about two per game.

Davante Adams receiving yards O/U: 83.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under The Raiders’ run game will drive the day.

Ed Graney: Over I mean, who else is there at which to aim passes?

Adam Hill: Over It would be surprising if the offensive coaching staff didn’t spend the bye week coming up with more ways to get Adams involved.

Sam Gordon: Over Carr and Adams have seemed to establish their rapport, as evidenced by consecutive 100-yard outings for the perennial Pro Bowl wideout.

Heidi Fang: Over Time to see that connection continue to connect.

Josh Jacobs rushing yards O/U: 81.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Jacobs will take advantage of the Texans’ weakness.

Ed Graney: Over He can’t go for a third straight career high, can he? Can he!

Adam Hill: Under He’s on an absolute tear and should find success against a terrible run defense, but from a betting perspective, this number is inflated.

Sam Gordon: Over Pounding the rock the past two games has helped the Raiders produce their two highest-scoring outputs.

Heidi Fang: Over Keep the wheels cranking.

Dameon Pierce rushing yards O/U: 64.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Over Houston will ride its rookie back.

Ed Graney: Over I’m biased here. Need the fantasy league points.

Adam Hill: Over He is emerging as one of the only true threats for a mediocre Texans offense.

Sam Gordon: Over The rookie has topped this mark in each of his past four games.

Heidi Fang: Over Both lead running backs in this game are beasts to contain.

Brandin Cooks receiving yards O/U: 62.5

Vincent Bonsignore: Under The Raiders will limit the Texans’ main threat.

Ed Graney: Over Yours truly is this close to suiting up in the Raiders’ secondary.

Adam Hill: Over The absence of cornerback Nate Hobbs could be a real problem for the Raiders, and the Texans might be behind and throwing a lot in the second half.

Sam Gordon: Over A banged-up secondary should create opportunities for Houston’s top receiving threat.

Heidi Fang: Under I’ve been underwhelmed with Cooks.

