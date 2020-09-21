Raider Nation beginning to assemble at Allegiant Stadium — BLOG
After about four years of talk about the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas, the team will finally take the field for a game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
3:05 p.m.
First tailgater joins the fun outside Allegiant Stadium
Lifelong Raiders fan Anthony Silva, who staged the first tailgate party in Allegiant Stadium history after its substantial completion, returned Monday to join in the fun before the Raiders take the field.
Set up in a parking lot across Hacienda Avenue, Silva, a season ticket holder, was part of a growing number of fans prepping for the Raiders first game as Las Vegas’ NFL franchise.
“We’re pumped, wish we could be inside, we’re meeting a lot of good people, good friends and continuing this rivalry,” Silva said.
After Raiders President Marc Badain caught wind of Silva and his wife’s tailgate party, he gave him a call to let him know the franchise appreciated his support.
“If anything the president of the Las Vegas Raiders said hello, how you doing and we appreciate our fans,” Silva said.
— Mick Akers
2:15 p.m.
After about four years of talk about the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas, the team will finally take the field Monday for a game against the New Orleans Saints at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.
Fans from all over the region are converging on Las Vegas to celebrate the Silver and Black’s new hometown while they kick off their tenure as Las Vegas’ team.
The Raiders “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Saints is closed to fans, but that isn’t stopping Raider Nation from showing up at Allegiant Stadium, as hundreds of fans already began to gather outside the stadium Monday afternoon.
Area bars and sports books also are expected to be hot spots for fans to ring in the NFL era in southern Nevada.
Follow along with the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a team of reporters will be out on the town checking in with the Raider Nation.
— Mick Akers
Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.