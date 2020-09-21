Raider Nation beginning to assemble at Allegiant Stadium — BLOG

After about four years of talk about the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas, the team will finally take the field for a game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Patrick Beckett of New Jersey poses for a photo with Raiders fans in costumes as fans congregate before the first home game of the season outside the newly built Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Kenna James, left, and Julie Goldman, right, have a full set up to watch the first ever home Las Vegas Raiders game outside newly built Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Raiders fans begin to congregate before the first home game of the season outside the newly built Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Saints fan Amy Laughlin came to stir up trouble with Raiders fans before the first home game of the season outside the newly built Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. "My loud mouth is going to be out here having a good time all day," said Laughlin. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Las Vegas local Matt Helfst, left, waves a Raiders flag before the first home game of the season outside the newly built Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

A kickoff sign is seen in front of the Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lifelong Raiders fan Anthony Silva came to Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, to join in the fun before the Raiders take the field for their first home game in Las Vegas. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Troy, left, Veronique Dennis, Klyde Dennis, Mayronn Dennis and Robert Dennis pose for photos outside the first ever Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Mario Salazar high-fives his daughter Madyson Salazar, 5, who is carried by his son, Mario Salazar Jr., 16, before the first ever Las Vegas Raiders game outside Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Madyson Salazar, 5, shouts "go Raiders" before the first Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

3:05 p.m.

First tailgater joins the fun outside Allegiant Stadium

Lifelong Raiders fan Anthony Silva, who staged the first tailgate party in Allegiant Stadium history after its substantial completion, returned Monday to join in the fun before the Raiders take the field.

Set up in a parking lot across Hacienda Avenue, Silva, a season ticket holder, was part of a growing number of fans prepping for the Raiders first game as Las Vegas’ NFL franchise.

“We’re pumped, wish we could be inside, we’re meeting a lot of good people, good friends and continuing this rivalry,” Silva said.

After Raiders President Marc Badain caught wind of Silva and his wife’s tailgate party, he gave him a call to let him know the franchise appreciated his support.

“If anything the president of the Las Vegas Raiders said hello, how you doing and we appreciate our fans,” Silva said.

— Mick Akers

2:15 p.m.

After about four years of talk about the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas, the team will finally take the field Monday for a game against the New Orleans Saints at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

Fans from all over the region are converging on Las Vegas to celebrate the Silver and Black’s new hometown while they kick off their tenure as Las Vegas’ team.

The Raiders “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Saints is closed to fans, but that isn’t stopping Raider Nation from showing up at Allegiant Stadium, as hundreds of fans already began to gather outside the stadium Monday afternoon.

Area bars and sports books also are expected to be hot spots for fans to ring in the NFL era in southern Nevada.

Follow along with the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a team of reporters will be out on the town checking in with the Raider Nation.

— Mick Akers

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.