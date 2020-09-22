99°F
Raiders

History at Allegiant: First TDs in new Raiders stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2020 - 5:52 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2020 - 6:15 pm

The Raiders hoped to be the ones scoring the first touchdown in Allegiant Stadium, but it was not meant to be for Las Vegas’ NFL team.

That honor belonged to New Orleans when Alvin Kamara converted a third-and-goal with a 1-yard run run with 3:54 left in the first quarter to give the Saints a 10-0 lead.

The Raiders scored their first touchdown at Allegiant when Derek Carr completed a 3-yard pass to fullback Alec Ingold. That brought the Raiders to within 10-7 with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

