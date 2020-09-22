History at Allegiant: First TDs in new Raiders stadium

The Saints scored the first touchdown at Allegiant Stadium in the first quarter. The Raiders scored their first TD in their new home in the second period.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders, during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Raiders hoped to be the ones scoring the first touchdown in Allegiant Stadium, but it was not meant to be for Las Vegas’ NFL team.

That honor belonged to New Orleans when Alvin Kamara converted a third-and-goal with a 1-yard run run with 3:54 left in the first quarter to give the Saints a 10-0 lead.

FIRST TOUCHDOWN IN VEGAS Kamara with the dive into the end zone to put the Saints up two scores. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/djQapSEnBR — ESPN (@espn) September 22, 2020

The Raiders scored their first touchdown at Allegiant when Derek Carr completed a 3-yard pass to fullback Alec Ingold. That brought the Raiders to within 10-7 with 8:55 left in the second quarter.

Who had an @AI_XLV touchdown on their bingo card? That's how you cap off a drive.#NOvsLV | ESPN | Live pic.twitter.com/b5R0A3Ny4a — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2020

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.