Raider Nation honors John Madden before Chargers game

Raiders fans got to pay their respects to John Madden before the Sunday Night Football game against the Chargers.

Fans sign a John Madden tribute wall before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fan Gorilla Rilla takes a photo with a John Madden statue before the start of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tim Flowers signs a John Madden tribute wall before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans gather for a photo beneath a sign thanks former Raiders coach John Madden in the tailgate before the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans take photos in front of the John Madden memorial exhibit before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A John Madden themed helmet is displayed as part of a gallery outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cesar Gavia, left, and Efrain Gonzalez, both of Whittier, Calif., pose for a picture with the famed Madden Cruiser before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans line up to see the famed Madden Cruiser before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Custom John Madden cleats are apart of a memorial display for the coach before the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Humdy. of Las Vegas, poses with a display of John Madden memorabilia, including the Vince Lombardi Trophy, marking the Raiders first super Bowl win, before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Noel Simmons of Georgetown, Texas, displays John Madden’s name on his face before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Efrain Gonzalez, right, takes a photo of Cesar Gavia, of Whittier, Calif., inside the famed Madden Cruiser before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doris Johnson, right, of Murrieta, Calif., takes a picture of Terence Johnson, of Murrieta, Calif., in front of the famed Madden Cruiser before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A John Madden memorial gallery is displayed outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans in tailgate lot J watch the final seconds of the Ravens Steelers game before the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Costumed fans walk towards an entrance before the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man holds up a sign looking to buy tickets as fans stream across the Hacienda Avenue bridge before the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders fans take photos in front of the John Madden memorial exhibit before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Chris Gemmill takes a photo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy displayed as part as a John Madden memorial gallery outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans sign messages on a memorial wall to former Raiders coach John Madden before the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sam Solima takes a photo with a John Madden Statue before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A John Madden tribute wall is displayed outside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before the start of an NFL game between the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans take a photo with a John Madden statue before the start of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers fans before the start of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans wait in line to see the Madden cruiser before the start of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Reggie ÒSilver and Black PantherÓ Currie, from left, Robert ÒRaider JackÓ Taylor of Pahrump, and Steve ÒGoGoPowerRaiderÓ Trevilla of Whittier Calif. in the tailgate lot J before the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dexter ÒDa ChefÓ Croom, of Las Vegas, Cory ÒPassionate RaiderÓ Flynn of Dixon, Ill. Jesse, ÒI.E. RaiderÓ Lopez of Riverside, Calif., and Reggie ÒSilver and Black PantherÓ Currie of Las Vegas in the tailgate lot J before the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans light their phones during a moment of silence for legendary coach John Madden light the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Virginia Maden, wife of legendary coach John Madden, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch with her family, including sons Mike and Joey, before the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It’s the most important game of the season for the Raiders, and they get to share that moment with their fans.

Raider Nation is out in full force at Allegiant Stadium as the Silver and Black try to earn their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Chargers.

Fans were given a chance to honor former coach John Madden with various events outside Allegiant Stadium before kickoff.