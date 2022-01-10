Raider Nation honors John Madden before Chargers game
Raiders fans got to pay their respects to John Madden before the Sunday Night Football game against the Chargers.
It’s the most important game of the season for the Raiders, and they get to share that moment with their fans.
Raider Nation is out in full force at Allegiant Stadium as the Silver and Black try to earn their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Chargers.
Fans were given a chance to honor former coach John Madden with various events outside Allegiant Stadium before kickoff.