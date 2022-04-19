Raiders’ 1st preseason game date, broadcast information set
The Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game will air on NBC on August 4th and feature the network’s Sunday Night Football announcing crew.
The Raiders’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, will air on KSNV-3 and feature the network’s “Sunday Night Football” announcing crew.
Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will handle the play-by-play and color analysis duties. Melissa Stark will handle the sidelines assignment.
The game will begin at 5 p.m.
