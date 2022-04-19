85°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders’ 1st preseason game date, broadcast information set

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2022 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated April 19, 2022 - 12:26 pm
Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and Oakland Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) tack ...
Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) and Oakland Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22) tackle Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook (12) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Jacksonville beat Oakland 20-16. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio, will air on KSNV-3 and feature the network’s “Sunday Night Football” announcing crew.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will handle the play-by-play and color analysis duties. Melissa Stark will handle the sidelines assignment.

The game will begin at 5 p.m.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Made-for-TV golf event to feature NFL star QBs at Wynn
Made-for-TV golf event to feature NFL star QBs at Wynn
2
Raiders’ 1st preseason game date, broadcast information set
Raiders’ 1st preseason game date, broadcast information set
3
Video shows ex-Raider’s friends lied to police after crash
Video shows ex-Raider’s friends lied to police after crash
4
McDaniels salutes Carr’s team-first approach to negotiations
McDaniels salutes Carr’s team-first approach to negotiations
5
Finally reunited, Raiders’ Carr and Adams get to work
Finally reunited, Raiders’ Carr and Adams get to work
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST