Raiders’ 2nd-year running back to get chance with Josh Jacobs out

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 4:36 pm
 
Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) run drills together befo ...
Raiders running back Zamir White (35) and running back Josh Jacobs (8) run drills together before the start of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders reserve running back Zamir White is set for a lead role with starter Josh Jacobs ruled out of Thursday night’s game against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The second-year pro has been waiting for his opportunity behind one of the NFL’s most productive and durable backs.

“I’m ready for it,” White said Wednesday.

White has just 37 carries in 27 games after being picked in the fourth round last year out of Georgia. He had two carries for 8 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings after Jacobs went down.

“I feel more than ready just by how I’ve prepared and all the extra work I’ve done with Josh,” White said. “You never know when it’s going to be your time or your day, so you just have to stay locked in, and I am.”

White has never had more than four carries in a game and has caught just six passes in his career.

He is now the biggest favorite on the betting board to score a touchdown and has a rushing prop of 61.5 yards, significantly above his career high of 28.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

