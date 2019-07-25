Raiders 6th most popular NFL team in Las Vegas

The Raiders may be moving to Las Vegas next year, but it looks like they’ll have some competition if they want to be a fan favorite.

Oakland Raiders logo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A map by Vivid Seats showing the most popular NFL teams in every US county. (Vivid Seats)

According to a new map from Vivid Seats, the Los Angeles Rams are the most popular NFL team in Clark County. Data provided to the Review-Journal shows the Raiders are ranked sixth in popularity behind the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The map, which used 2018 sales data and social media data from Opendorse, shows the most popular NFL team and player in every US county. Newcomer Antonio Brown was selected the Raiders’ most popular player.

In Alameda County, where the Raiders currently play, the 49ers are most popular. Richard Sherman is the most popular player.

The Raiders may not be the fan favorites in their current or future home, but they are the most popular team in five California counties: Siskiyou, Shasta, Plumas, Sierra and Napa, where the Raiders host training camp every season.

In Nevada, the Raiders were deemed most popular in two counties, Lander and Douglas, data shows. They are also tied with the 49ers in Oregon as the second most popular team, each with three counties. The Raiders also control counties as far away as Kansas, Idaho, Wyoming, Alaska and Montana.

