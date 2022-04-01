Raiders add experience at backup quarterback

The Raiders are signing veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to back up Derek Carr.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) makes a run before throwing the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders have agreed to contract terms with veteran quarterback Nick Mullens

Mullens played last year with the Cleveland Browns after spending the first three years of his career with the 49ers.

Mullens has appeared in 20 games and made 17 starts while completing 407 of 630 passes for 4,861 yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

