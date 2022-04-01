Raiders add experience at backup quarterback
The Raiders are signing veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to back up Derek Carr.
The Raiders have agreed to contract terms with veteran quarterback Nick Mullens
Mullens played last year with the Cleveland Browns after spending the first three years of his career with the 49ers.
Mullens has appeared in 20 games and made 17 starts while completing 407 of 630 passes for 4,861 yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.