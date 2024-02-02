50°F
Raiders News

Raiders add longtime NFL coach to staff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 1, 2024 - 4:48 pm
 
Marvin Lewis is shown on Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

As expected, Marvin Lewis will play a major role on the staff of Raiders coach Antonio Pierce.

The longtime NFL coach will serve as the assistant head coach under Pierce, who will lean on Lewis as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

Lewis, 65, was brought on by Pierce as an adviser upon taking over as the Raiders’ interim coach Oct. 31. Before that, Lewis spent 16 years as the Bengals’ head coach from 2003 to 2018. He began his coaching career in 1981 and most recently coached under Herm Edwards at Arizona State from 2019 to 2022.

