Raiders add to COVID list, injured reserve ahead of kickoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated December 20, 2021 - 12:43 pm
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL footba ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) runs on the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

CLEVELAND — Raiders’ cornerback Nate Hobbs has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Monday’s 2 p.m. game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The rookie has been having a stellar season in the slot and will be a key absence for a team trying to salvage its postseason hopes.

It was one of several roster transactions announced by the team on Monday afternoon as they prepare to play a game that was delayed two days because of a COVID outbreak within the Browns organization.

Linebacker Will Compton was also declared out for personal reasons just two hours before kickoff.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury. He had been out for more than two months before returning to play last week against the Chiefs. He aggravated the injury in the loss and will now miss at least the next three games.

Tight end Nick Bowers was activated from injured reserve to fill his spot on the roster.

The Raiders also called up guard Lester Cotton and wide receiver Tyron Johnson from the practice squad.

Tight end Darren Waller and linebacker Denzel Perryman were listed as out for the game with injuries and were inactive as expected.

Offensive linemen Jordan Simmons and Jackson Barton joined them on the inactive list, along with defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

