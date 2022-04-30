Raiders add UCLA running back in 7th round
UCLA running back Brittain Brown’s 6.03 yards per carry average in 2021 was the best in the Pac-12 and ranked 20th in the NCAA.
The Raiders selected UCLA running back Brittain Brown with the 250th pick of the seventh round on Saturday.
Brown’s 6.03 yards per carry average in 2021 was the best in the Pac-12 and ranked 20th in the NCAA. Brown finished last season with 615 yards on 102 carries.
Earlier in the seventh round, the Raiders selected Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford at pick No. 238.
A three-year starter, the 6-6, 328-pound Munford has experience at both left tackle and left guard, although his long-range NFL future could be at right tackle.
Tennessee defensive tackle Matthew Butler was chosen by the Raiders at pick No. 175 of the fifth round.
Butler, a 6-3, 297-pound interior defensive linemen, finished with 47 tackles, five sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2021.
The Raiders completed a trade with the Rams earlier in the round, sending pick No. 164 to Los Angeles for No. 175 and a seventh-round pick at No. 238.
Butler becomes the second defensive tackle drafted by the Raiders, joining LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell in the fourth round.
The Raiders started Day Three of the draft by selecting Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd pick overall in the fourth round.
The Raiders traded pick No. 126 and a seventh-round pick (227) to the Vikings in exchange for pick No. 122 and the Vikings’ seventh-round selection at No. 250.
White led the national champion Bulldogs with 856 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 160 carries last season.
Not long after, the Raiders got No. 126 back from the Vikings by sending them two picks in the fifth round — No. 165 and 169 — and selected Farrell.
Farrell is a 6-4, 335-pound, space-eating nose tackle. Last year he finished with 45 tackles with a career-high 9.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks.
