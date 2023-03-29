60°F
Raiders News

Raiders add veteran wide receiver from AFC West rival

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 8:51 pm
 
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) celebrates his touchdown during the first ...
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

The 29-year-old is a five-year NFL veteran coming off his best season statistically. Carter caught 46 passes for 538 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers in addition to posting a career-high 11.7-yard average on 29 punt returns.

He has also played for the Texans, Eagles, Bears and Commanders.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

