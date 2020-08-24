Raiders adjust practice schedule again

For the second day in a row, the Raiders adjust their practice schedule.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) leads stretching during NFL football training camp practice on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders made a late change to their practice schedule Monday, changing what was to be a fully padded outdoor practice to an indoor walk-through.

While media access was scheduled to be open to the padded practice, it was closed off for the walk-through.

The Raiders are scheduled to go through a normal workday at their Henderson practice facility otherwise. A similar situation unfolded Sunday when the team switched its full practice to a “maintenance day.”

No reason for the switch was given, and for the second consecutive day a club spokesman said that the change was not related to COVID-19 concerns.

The lab used by the NFL for COVID-19 tests said Monday that an isolated contamination caused 77 “most likely false positive results.” The rash of positive tests caused changes to practice schedules across the NFL on Saturday and Sunday.

In normal years, coaches lay out their practice schedule well in advance of the opening of schedule. Because of COVID-19, it wasn’t until July 24 that NFL owners and the NFL players union finalized parameters for the opening of training camp. That left coaches scurrying to create a practice schedule roughly a week for the start of camp.

The Raiders also changed their Wednesday practice — which was originally slated to be “no access” to the media — as open to reporters.

