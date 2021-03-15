Raiders agree to terms with DE Yannick Ngakoue

The Raiders address their pass rush with the addition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue is introduced during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Jacksonville, Fla. Disgruntled Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue made another public plea to be traded, this one on his 25th birthday. Ngakoue said in a Twitter post Tuesday, March 31, 2020 ,“ why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on.”(AP Photo/Perry Knotts, File)

On the opening day of NFL free agency, the Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a source close to the situation confirmed.

Ngakoue has 45.5 sacks over his five-year career and split time last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.

