Raiders agree to terms with DE Yannick Ngakoue
The Raiders address their pass rush with the addition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
Updated March 15, 2021 - 3:07 pm
On the opening day of NFL free agency, the Raiders have agreed to terms with veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a source close to the situation confirmed.
Ngakoue has 45.5 sacks over his five-year career and split time last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.